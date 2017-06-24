Save Pesto the horse: animal to be euthanized if surgery funds aren't raised

Pesto has less than $1,000 to raise to save him from euthanization.

The thoroughbred was being hauled from Colorado to Washington on Monday, June 19th when his driver (not the owner) went off the road just outside of Bozeman.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, the owner says the driver fell asleep while on the road, causing the accident. The truck and trailer were airborne until they hit a tree and landed in a ditch.

Pesto was tranquilized and moved to Montana Equine Surgical Center where they found his elbow fractured in two places.

Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 26th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe campaign