Help keep Pesto the horse alive

A thoroughbred named Pesto was being hauled from Colorado to Washington on Monday June 19th when his driver (not the owner) went off the road just outside of Bozeman. According to the GoFundMe campaign witnesses say, the driver was still on the road and he fell and the truck and trailer were airborne until they hit a tree and landed in a ditch. Pesto was tranquilized and moved to Montana Equine Surgical Center where they found his elbow fractured in two places.

Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe campaign