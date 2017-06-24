Summer is here and that means people are going to be spending time out on the water. June 24th marks the 6th annual Whitefish Woody Weekend, and folks come from all over the Pacific Northwest to participate.

Tim Salt, the event coordinator tells us this is the biggest turnout the event has ever seen, with forty boats. Years past the event has seen around thirty submissions and Salt tells us he thinks this event has become more popular throughout the years because it signifies the kick-off of summer.

Salt tells us boat owners polish and shine their boats year round, even in the winter. Salt says this shows the level of dedication and love that people have for their boats.

Salt explains, “Actually this is one of my favorite times of day, especially first thing in the morning and the guys are out here wiping their boats down cleaning them up and getting ready for the show. It shows the true love that people have for their boats.”

Next step for the Antique and Classic Boat Society will be in Bigfork. The organization will be putting on another boat showcase in August