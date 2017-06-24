Triathlon benefits Flathead Youth Homes

Run, paddle, pedal is the motto for the fourteenth Glacier Challenge hosted in Whitefish on June 24th. All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.

According to the Glacier Challenge website, racers come to compete from all over the state. As a racer you can chose to compete in the 5k, 10k or 9 miles, or the triathlon. Racers can either race as a soloist or with a team up to seven members.

The race features six legs of running, biking, canoeing and kayaking, once finished racers will have covered almost fifty miles of terrain in and around Whitefish.

Folks entered in the race have the chance to win a ski pass to whitefish mountain resort.