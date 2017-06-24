Senator Daines planning town hall to discuss health care bill

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's Republican U.S. senator, Steve Daines, says he'll decide whether to support his party's health care bill after hearing from constituents.



The Billings Gazette reports that Daines will host a telephone town hall Wednesday on the Senate Republican proposal.



At least five GOP senators have declared their opposition to the party's legislation to undo much of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul - more than enough to defeat the measure.



Daines criticized the U.S. House GOP's health care bill in March after the Congressional Budget Office reported that 14 million Americans would lose their coverage next year under the proposal.



Democratic Sen. Jon Tester has said the Senate bill would "rip away Medicaid from thousands of Montanans."

