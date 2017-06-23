Several people gather for the 3rd Annual 50 Mile Garage Sale

If you have noticed a long line starting from Lolo to Darvy, it means the Annual 50 Mile Garage Sale has started.

Every year all local shops and independent stands set up along the 50-mile stretch, hoping people will stop by.

One local shop owner, Michael Swanson of Swanson’s Furniture & Antique Mall said he’s been a part of this annual garage sale since the beginning.

Swanson added the best part of this shopping event is that it brings attention to small businesses and puts these various towns on the map.

“It brings people to the area that normally won't come or don't know about it and it's a great opportunity to shop,” said Swanson.

But if you do decide to join in the shopping experience, one local shopper who’s gone every year tells ABC FOX Montana some helpful advice while shopping at the garage sale.

“If you’re looking for bargains don’t be picky what you’re going to find look around just have fun and enjoy the day,” said Jan Bullock, Shopper.

The garage sale will continue until Saturday and will be closed at 5 P.M.