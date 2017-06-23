Whitefish Border Patrol agents arrest 5 Romanians - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish Border Patrol agents arrest 5 Romanians

Posted: Updated:
WHITEFISH -

U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station on Tuesday arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States. 

According to a press release, the arrests occurred when agents were called to assist local law enforcement in determining the identification of individuals panhandling in violation of a city ordinance.  

After further investigation, it was determined the individuals were citizens of Romania and had entered the United States illegally back in 2013.

"Border Patrol agents work closely with local law enforcement by providing assistance whenever it's requested," stated Spokane Sector Border Patrol Chief Henry Rolon. "Our relationship with local law enforcement in northwestern Montana is critical to greater mission success."

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.