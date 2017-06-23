First ever Red Pill Expo in Bozeman

Do you take the blue pill or the red pill? However, this isn’t The Matrix it’s the Red Pill Expo. Close to 600 people have shown up for this two day event to listen to speakers discuss climate science, globalization and more.

Dan Johnson Executive Director of the Tax Revolution Institute said, “The mission statement is to tell people the truth, and to give them the tools to act on it.”

George Sweigert an attendee and speaker said, “This is about open mindedness I think, this is more about listening to ideas and listening to evidence rather than labeling people.”

The first ever Red Pill Expo began earlier today. it was created by G. Edward Griffin. Patrick Wood Executive Manager of the conference says it was created to give people answers.

“The idea of Red Pill Expo is to bring people together that are experts in one field or another to address the topics and the fake news and all the issues and stuff that they run up against in society that people want to know, what’s really going on.”

The issues Wood speaks of vary. He says there is a reason that they brought in 20 speakers.

“from financial people to medical people to media people, and just about everything in between.”

As for why the Expo chose Bozeman, Wood says it’s a beautiful place with clean air.

“Let’s go to Bozeman, Montana. Let’s make that our watering hole or whatever. So far it’s just been a great idea. I was a little skeptical at first, but you know what, it’s just been a great idea.”

The expo will kick back up again tomorrow at 8:30am and run until 6:15pm.