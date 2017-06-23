Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man found alive after 4 days missing in Montana wilderness

Posted: Updated:

CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
    
Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz says 21-year-old Eric Hellmuth was found alive on Friday.
    
The Choteau Acantha first reported the discovery of Hellmuth. The newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2rLHLRI ) Hellmuth is tired and dehydrated, but in good condition.
    
A backcountry outfitter reported that Hellmuth walked away from camp northwest of Augusta Monday afternoon and hadn't been seen since.
    
The Bensalem, Pennsylvania resident was participating in a guide and packer school.
    
The search was being led by the Teton County Sheriff's Office, which did not immediately have any information Friday afternoon.
 

