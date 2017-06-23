Evergreen house fire leaves nothing salvageable

On the night of June 22nd emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen. Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams tells us a new trend started this house fire.

Chief Williams explains, “The use of cigarettes being placed in flower pots a lot of that sort of activity that happens in the summer and everything is drying out and we need to be very cautious.”

Once a spark caught after the cigarette was placed in the flower pot the fire quickly spread to the attic of the home, completely destroying the eaves.

A propane tank exploded, but Chief Williams says that was only a secondary response to the fire.

