Evergreen house fire leaves nothing salvageable - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Evergreen house fire leaves nothing salvageable

Posted: Updated:
EVERGREEN -

On the night of June 22nd emergency responders responded to a house fire on King Way Drive in Evergreen.  Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams tells us a new trend started this house fire.

Chief Williams explains, “The use of cigarettes being placed in flower pots a lot of that sort of activity that happens in the summer and everything is drying out and we need to be very cautious.”

Once a spark caught after the cigarette was placed in the flower pot the fire quickly spread to the attic of the home, completely destroying the eaves.

A propane tank exploded, but Chief Williams says that was only a secondary response to the fire.

Photo courtesy: Pixabay

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.