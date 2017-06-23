BEWARE: nicer weather causes more car accidents

Two days into the summer, folks are spending more and more time outside.

Evergreen Fire Chief Craig Williams tells us with more people on the roads, and tourists in the area because of this nice weather accidents and house fires increase.

Williams explains, “The Evergreen fire district experiences a 20-30% increase in call volume in the summer months, June through September primarily."

Chief Williams says the number of motor vehicle accidents increase the most in the summer. He attributes this to tourists visiting the area.

Kalispell Fire Chief Dave Dedman echoes Williams’ statement, “We are a tourist destination, so we see an overall increase in traffic volume throughout the summer months."

Chief Dedman goes onto say the increase in traffic can actually negatively impact emergency response time telling us, “It may take us a little bit longer to get to a call.” So he asks that people please pull to the side when emergency vehicles are responding to a call.

Chief Dedman gives us a safety tip saying if you’re planning on hitting the road make sure to give yourself enough time to get to your destination so that you're not driving distracted and so that you don't feel rushed.

