Accident on Reserve Drive

EVERGREEN -

On the morning of June 23rd a green truck ran off Reserve Drive hitting an electrical pole on the side of the road.

Emergency responders and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Flathead Electric was also on scene and had to use a special device to hold up the electrical pole so it would not fall into oncoming traffic.

Kalispell Fire Chief Dave Dedman tells us the number of automobile accidents increase during the summer months.

Chief Dedman says, “We are a tourist destination, so we see an overall increase in traffic volume throughout the summer months."

As of this afternoon traffic on Reserve Drive had returned to normal.

