Stock Bridge Not Safe – Will Be Removed

The West Fork Ranger District has announced that due to public safety concerns, it is removing the Watchtower Trail Bridge located off Nez Perce Road, near Fales Flat Campground. The bridge is near milepost .75 on the Watchtower Creek Trail #699.

The bridge is being removed after forest officials determined that it was no longer safe for stock use. One of the main stringers (log supports) underneath the bridge is cracked. There are also holes in the bridge decking and this winter one of the main rails fell off.

Crews plan to begin removing the bridge this Monday, June 26th. The bridge spans Watchtower Creek and is used primarily by pack stock, hikers and backpackers in the summer. Forest users should use caution when crossing the creek and be aware that the crossing may become impassable due to high water from snowmelt or flood events.