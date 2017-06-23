Whitefish Border Patrol Agents arrest five Romanians

U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.

The arrests occurred when agents were called to assist local law enforcement in determining the identification of individuals panhandling in violation of a city ordinance. After further investigation, it was determined the individuals were citizens of Romania and had entered the United States illegally back in 2013

“Border Patrol agents work closely with local law enforcement by providing assistance whenever it’s requested. Our relationship with local law enforcement in northwestern Montana is critical to greater mission success,” stated Spokane Sector Border Patrol Chief Henry Rolon.