Emergency CRP grazing authorized in the Dakotas and Montana

By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has authorized emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land in the Dakotas and Montana in response to drought.
    
Perdue says that without alternative forage options, ranchers could be devastated economically. The emergency grazing is authorized to begin immediately, and extends through Sept. 30 unless conditions improve.
    
Parts of all three states are experiencing severe or extreme drought.
    
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says other federal drought aid also is available to ranchers in counties classified as being in extreme drought. The assistance is through the Agriculture Department's Livestock Forage Disaster Program.
    
Counties in extreme drought are immediately eligible. For counties in severe drought, eligibility begins after eight straight weeks of drought.

