Missoula Police is looking for a runaway teenager - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Police is looking for a runaway teenager

The Missoula Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager from Missoula.

The runaway's name is Jasmine Fuller, she is 14 years old, 5ft 5 inch 115 pounds, brown hair and eyes and light brown skin.  If anyone has information please contact the Missoula police department at 552-6300.   

