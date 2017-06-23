Bozeman Police need your help in identifying the clothing thief - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman Police need your help in identifying the clothing thief

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The police need your help identifying this man.

The Bozeman police Department says the male shown in these photos took an "arm load" of clothing and ran out of a local store.

He is described as 5'11" with a goatee and a tattoo on his neck.

If you have any information regarding his identify, please contact Officer Ian Anderson at 582-2000.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.