One driver was rescued after crashing his car into the Madison River Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash witnessed by a semi-truck driver who was traveling east on Interstate 90. The driver witnessed a car traveling westbound cross through the median and eastbound lanes of travel before leaving the roadway and ending up in the Madison River.

The vehicle floated down river until it became hung up on the bedrocks of the river. The sole occupant of the vehicle was able to stand up through the sunroof of the car. Three Forks Fire used a throw bag to get the man a life vest while Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

Using a boat, Search and Rescue swift water rescuers were able to get the man to shore and to the waiting Three Forks Ambulance. The man was transported to the hospital. Search and Rescue members assisted the tow company with getting the vehicle out of the river.

Sheriff Gootkin would like to remind drivers to pull over if they are traveling and tired.