North Dakota governor declares drought emergency

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a drought emergency which allows the State Water Commission to reactivate a water supply assistance program for livestock producers in 26 counties.



Drought conditions have worsened dramatically in North Dakota over the past week with about 40 percent of the state experiencing extreme or severe drought conditions with another 27 percent in moderate drought.



Burgum's executive order declares a drought emergency for 15 counties experiencing extreme drought and 11 adjacent counties. The water commission has $250,000 available to assist eligible livestock producers with 50 percent cost-share assistance of up to $3,500 per project.



The governor also ordered the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, Department of Agriculture and other state agencies to work on a coordinated response to the state's drought.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)