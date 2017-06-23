Northeastern Montana drought is hurting wheat farmers

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An extreme drought in northeastern Montana is causing major problems for wheat farmers in the region.



The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that the area has only received about a half-inch of rain (1.3 centimeters) in the past two months.



Farmer Terry Angvick says the situation was reversed last year. Excessive rains caused rivers to flood last fall.



Angvick says many farmers decided to plant their seeds later in the season since they expected the soil moisture would stay longer.



Montana is the country's third largest wheat producer. Farmer Rob Davis says everyone could have a low crop yield if larger amounts of rain don't come soon.



A National Weather Service meteorologist says the area could qualify for federal drought assistance if low rain conditions continue to be reported.