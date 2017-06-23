SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A North Dakota tech company is using a $1.35 million angel investment fund in Sioux Falls to launch a new app for the agriculture industry.



The Argus Leader reports that Myriad Mobile of Fargo announced this month that it has raised $1.5 million to launch an app that streamlines contracts between farmers and grain elevators.



Myriad CEO Jake Joraanstad says the company met the Falls Angel Fund team through the Innovation Expo in Sioux Falls and pitched them early in the hunt for investment.



Joraanstad says that Myriad is preparing for a product launch and possible partner announcement later this month.



An angel investment fund helps finance local business start-ups that show potential for growth. The Falls Angel Fund is managed through the South Dakota Enterprise Institute.