Siding with Ratepayer Advocate, PSC Limits Duration of Energy Contracts

In a major decision Thursday, The Montana Public Service Commission voted to cap the length of long-term electricity supply arrangements entered into by NorthWestern Energy to a maximum of 10 years.

Concerns followed the Commission’s decision by both commissioners and the Montana Consumer Counsel, the state’s ratepayer advocate.

According to the press release, that office suggested that “forecasting error” related to long-term market predictions for electricity and natural gas could leave NorthWestern Energy customers paying too much.

The issue came to light during a proceeding to establish a new standard rate available to small, renewable energy projects up to 3 megawatts in size known as Qualifying Facilities.

The Commission decided to apply this standard across the board, holding all energy projects, whether they are owned by the utility or independent developers, to the same standard.

The Commission agreed, voted to reduce contract length to a maximum term of 10 years with rates to be recalculated at the five year mark.

The Commission also voted to update the QF standard rate biannually in order to reflect the most recent market information.

Contract length wasn’t the only point of disagreement during the hearing. Parties disputed the degree to which solar can be depended upon to provide energy reliably during periods when demand on the utility’s system peaks, an attribute described as “capacity” in the industry.

“The Commission struggled to balance the strong performance of solar on hot summer days with its weak contribution on winter nights. In the end, we found that a capacity value of a little more than 6 percent accurately reflects solar’s capacity contribution to NorthWestern. However, we look forward to hearing more about this issue in the coming years,” said Travis Kavulla, R-Great Falls.

The new rate available to projects up to 3 megawatts in size, breaks payments to Solar QFs up into two separate periods. In times when energy demand is high, NorthWestern must pay $31.54 per megawatt hour (MWh), but when demand drops off, the rate falls to $23.32 per MWh. The rate also includes a separate payment of $9.10 per MWh to be made during heavy load hours in December, January, February, July, and August in order compensate QFs for the added capacity that they provide to the utility system.