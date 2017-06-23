Gallatin County Search and Rescue is looking for missing man on Hebgen Lake

There is still no trace anywhere of the 21-year-old boy, who has been lost for three days now.
You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.
Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.
Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4 magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...
When responding to an online job posting, one Missoula grad almost got taken for hundreds of dollars. The Better Business Bureau is warning that the words 'you're hired,' said too quickly could come at a cost.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.
The Big Sky Rotary Club is making improvements to the Gallatin Canyon.
