Gallatin County Search and Rescue is looking for missing man on Hebgen Lake

Gallatin County Search and Rescue is looking for a 68-year-old man from Burbank, California who went missing from the campsite on the Madison Arm of Hebgen Lake, which is 3 miles north of Yellowstone.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Thursday around 5 pm a deputy responded to the scene with Forest Service Law Enforcement to investigate a vehicle parked in the day use area on Madison Arm Road.

They found a campsite which appeared to be in use, but were unable to locate any people surrounding the area. After a short time, they located an empty pontoon fishing boat beached on the north side of the Madison Arm. They also located some clothing on the shore of Hebgen Lake which they believe belong to the person associated with the campsite.

The Sheriff's Office says due to suspicious and unknown circumstances surrounding the incident, air and marine resources are also involved in the search.