Finally Friday and today’s weather looks great. The weekend forecast looks even better. It’s definitely sunglasses and sunscreen weather across Big Sky Country. Look for some rain to return the first part of next week. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 68°/42° Butte: 68°/41° Kalispell: 75°/47° Missoula: 76°/49°