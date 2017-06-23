Google unveils new search feature to help people find jobs

For those looking for a new job, look no further than Google! On Thursday, the company rolled out a new search feature, "Google for Jobs," to make the hassle of finding a job a little bit easier.

Google is often used in a job search, but it's generally to get to job sourcing websites like Indeed or Monster. Now, instead of clicking through several different job sites, people can search for jobs across all of the major online job boards in one place.

This new feature will collect and organize millions of job postings from across the web to help people find jobs more quickly and easily.

Here's how it works:

If you type in a query like "jobs near me" or "marketing jobs," it will show you a preview of all the listings that meet that criteria. From there, you can apply further filters, such as title, jobs posted in the last three days, and roles in a particular industry, like retail.

For some listings, you can even see commute times if logged into your Google account and ratings for the company from big job boards. Google says more filters will be added in the future.

Once you find a promising post, click through to the website where the listing is hosted and apply. You can also turn on notifications to get immediate alerts when new jobs are posted that matches your query.

Google for Jobs is available to use on desktops, the Google app or a mobile device.