Wilderness guide student still lost in Bob Marshall Wilderness

A student named Eric Hellmuth from the Wilderness Outfitters Guide and Packer School is still missing.

The course is 28 days and costs 3,800 dollars and this year there were only six students.

The group realized he was missing when they were doing a head count at dinner.

A woman, who would like to remain unnamed, works for the owner and program instructor, Rick Adkins, and said that Eric left during lunch break in jeans and a t-shirt, and was wearing moccasin-slipper type shoes.

She said he had no hiking gear with him.

Search crews are out looking but there is no trace of him anywhere

The school employee emphasized that Eric was a very quiet and non-communicative young man.

She explained that some of the students mentioned that he chose not to participate in a lot of the training activities.

The students also said it didn't look like he was paying much attention to the instructors, which probably explains why he didn't leave with any hiking gear.

Natalie Dawson, the Director of the Wilderness Institute explained what she does when she notices a student shying away in wilderness training.

She said that she forces her students to do a "leader of the day" activity that forces both the weaker and stronger students to actively engage and talk through issues.

Natalie explained some of the situations as, "How do we decide where we are going, does everyone in the group have what they need for today's activity, who are the students you are going to have an eye on, who are those that you feel like are your strongest individuals, and maybe make sure you have them in the front or the back if you are hiking on a trail or leading small groups off trail. Those kinds of things. So you put the student in the position to make those decisions but with your support there because they are just learning how to do that."

Natalie also said that it is important for not only wilderness guides but the general public to know what to do when wondering off into the wilderness.

She emphasized that knowledge acquisition is most important.

Natalie Dawson said, "Get a map…if you like to hike with a phone download those maps on your GPS there's a lot of free programs out there now so you can have those maps and you show up as a little blue dot so you can figure out where you are. If you don't have the kind of technology or if you don't want to take that then get a paper map and a compass and know how to use it."

Natalie also said it is important to give a reliable person a basic itinerary of where you are going and for how long.

She said it is crucial to communicate to avoid situations like what happened at the Wilderness Guide School.