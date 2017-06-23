Missoula to take official public ownership of water supply on Friday

The city of Missoula has issued the following statement, in advance of a major transition for the city's water supply:

----------------------------------------------------------



On behalf of the citizens of Missoula, Mayor John Engen and the City of Missoula completed the purchase of the utility that supplies and distributes Missoula’s water on Thursday morning in Judge Karen Townsend’s District Court courtroom. City ownership takes effect at midnight Thursday. The former Mountain Water Company becomes Missoula Water.



Here’s what Missoula Water customers need to know:

• The office at 1345 W. Broadway will close for the day on Friday for transition tasks, such as computer and telephone systems installation and employee orientation.

• Missoula Water will open Monday morning with the new phone number 552-6700. The new e-mail address for customer service will be watercs@ci.missoula.mt.us. The new mailing address will be P.O. Box 5388, Missoula, MT 59806.

• Customers will be able to pay their bills in most of the ways previously available. Complete information on billing is available on the new Missoula Water web pages on the City of Missoula website.

• For complete transition information, visit www.ci.missoula.mt.us/water.



Mayor Engen said Thursday, “Today Missoula joins the rest of Montana’s cities in owning our own water system. From this day forward, your hard-earned dollars will stay local and be reinvested in water system infrastructure rather than boosting profit sheets of a Canadian company. We are grateful for your support during this fight and applaud this monumental victory for our city.”