Dollars and Sense: Be wary of on-the-spot job offers

The summer season ushers in swimming, sight-seeing, and job searching, especially for college graduates.

When responding to an online job posting, one Missoula grad almost got taken for hundreds of dollars.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that the words 'you're hired,' said too quickly could come at a cost.

Missoulian Reese Hoeg has been on the employment hunt, since graduating in 2015 from the University of Montana with a degree in Liberal Arts Studies.

"Still working at an ice cream parlor, and it actually slows down in the winter time." says Hoeg. "so I was looking for a job to kind of supplement my income."

So he turned to the internet.

"It was to work as something like a mail clerk, or something like that for a business called 'Direct to Door Marketing.' "

Hoeg was zealous when he found the perfect gig, a job that didn't pull him away from his aspiring music career and paid very well.

"Checked out this website. They had a couple of videos, describing how things worked."

It didn't take him long to know he was fronted with a fishy financial opportunity.

"They would give me a lump of money, then I would take the money, deposit it, put it in my own bank account, keep the money that I was promised, and then give the rest of the money to a representative," Hoeg explains.

Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau warns job seekers to beware.

"Criminals have gotten sophisticated," Buchta says, "And in some cases have even copied logos from major department stores, like Target."

He adds that some potentially money-earning posts could come with red flags.

"When you're applying for jobs, and they don't ask you for a face-to-face interview and go through all the paces that you're supposed to be put through in order to get hired, and they just want to hire you on the spot, that's also a big red flag indicator," Butcha warns.

Butcha tells job-seekers to always be wary of work-from-home and secret shopper jobs, don't fall for an overpayment scam, and be cautious sharing personal information or any kind of pre-payment.

"I, at least, came from a situation where I understood that things like this happen on the internet," Hoeg says, reflecting on the situation.

While Hoeg is still searching for that perfect job online, he says he's glad to know his gut feeling helped him spot this scam and keep his bills in his bank account.