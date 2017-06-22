After Yellowstone grizzlies are delisted, what's next?

After 42 years on the Endangered and Protected Species list, Yellowstone’s grizzly bears will officially be delisted as an endangered species at the end of July.

But once that day rolls around, what happens next?

One key element that will be enforced is restricted hunting to manage the Yellowstone grizzly population.

Strict mortality limits will be put in place, according to Hilary Cooley—the Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for Fish, Wildlife and Parks across all 48 conjoined states.

Cooley said on Thursday that the Yellowstone grizzly population is already showing a great deal of growth into territories that were previously uninhabited by them.

In previous years, she said, the tag of being an Endangered Species prevented an effective management system; and if these grizzlies expand into farmland or agricultural territories, the carnivores can create problems.

"[On] private land, there's livestock, there's corn fields, and bears are coming out and depredating livestock,” Cooley said. “We went to a colony and they said ‘See this cornfield? In a couple of months we will have eight bears here, just parked here, because it's such a great food source.’"

In her previous work with polar bears and other carnivores, Cooley said people have a great fondness for bears, and don’t want to see them eliminated at all; all they want, she said, is to have an effective means to manage the population as the bears continue to repopulate.

An added bonus, Cooley said, is that when the Yellowstone grizzly becomes delisted, those resources that had been in place to preserve them can be redistributed to help other species eventually be delisted themselves.