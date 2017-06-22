New emergency phone box in Gallatin Canyon

The Big Sky Rotary Club is making improvements to the Gallatin Canyon. Due to no service through the Canyon the club is installing a new emergency call box at Moose Creek Flats.

Surrounded by a river on one side and a mountain on the other US 191 is a winding road that has proven to be dangerous. Add to the fact that there is no cell service. Sgt. Brandon Kelly with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says 2-3 accidents happen per week on Highway 191. Taylor Pingree, who works at Big Sky makes the commute from Bozeman every day. He says he has seen plenty of accidents on that road and is happy to see people taking action.

"I feel like they are a good idea because we don't have cell service, last night the person that had to report the accident had to drive back up the canyon to the Conoco and there was more of them it would be healthier for the community, " said Pingree.

With the way Bozeman and Big Sky are growing, Sgt. Kelly says it's important to have these phones because people will continue to travel Highway 191 and he sees no signs of it slowing down.