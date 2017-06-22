More low-income housing coming to Missoula

Rent prices in Missoula are high and available units are scarce, but there is hope in the form of tiny homes coming from the oil fields in Sidney, Montana.

The homes are 600 square feet one or two bedroom homes and were made for Bakken oilfield workers.

However, with oil production low Missoula's affordable housing organization Homeword snatched them up with the help of a $270,000 Federal grant.

Those with Homeword said the homes are currently being stored at the Missoula Water Treatment Facility.

Andrea Davis, Executive Director of Homeword said they have the perfect spot in Missoula to place them.

"In the Emma Dickson neighborhood and it's adjacent to the new Missoula Food Bank. It would be an ideal location for people of limited needs, should they need the services of the Missoula Food Bank” said Andrea Davis, Executive Director of Homeword.

These homes will be ideal for people who are in the 80% below of the medium income.

Overall, Missoula’s housing market is not perfect.

Jim McGrath, Admissions and Occupancy Manager, said he works with many people who have a hard time affording housing in Missoula.

McGrath added that he believes more people rely on low-income housing is because of the price of land and lack of production.

Andrea Davis with Homeword said she hopes to have their homes available around fall.