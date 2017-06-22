Mountain Time Arts showcases water conservation with art and aerial dance

As the Bozeman community continues to grow so does the need for a conversation on water conservation.

Over the years one major water project has been the Bozeman Creek.

"So it's been seven years eight years in the making probably been needed for 20 to 30 years," said Mayor Carson Taylor

Today there was a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the Bozeman Creek restoration.

The Bozeman Creek runs through the park, the project cleaned up the water, reconstructed the banks and added channels for flood prevention.

"The creek for quite a while had a level of pollution in it which was unacceptable we need to do something,” said Mayor Taylor. “Here we are with the project that's going to help clean the water and it's going to help the problem."

It's not just scientist and Bozeman city leaders that are worried about Bozeman creeks and the many other model waterways in Montana it's also dancers that are taking their dance to the sky to show the importance of clean water.

"I think art sometimes is a much more efficient and powerful tool to speak to some of these important issues,” said Joanna Haigood, artist director.

Aerial dancers with the Zaccho Dance Theater got a bird's eye view of the park's update today, as they practiced for the big show this weekend in the park's pavilion called Spring Thirst.

“It's a combination of floor contemporary dance and aerial dance it's something we specialize in it's also site specific so we are building something specific for this place,” said Haigood.

The performance is free to the public for Friday and Saturday at 8 pm. Their dances fit the theme of creek and watershed restoration, which is the main theme of Mountain Time Art’s summer theme.

"We thought about water which is a beautiful element that really lends itself to art,” said Dede Taylor, Mountain Time Arts producer. “All of our art events are focused on different challenges that we will have in the city and out in the county."

Mountain Time Arts was created out of a desire to bring the arts of today to everyone. Thier mission is to produce bold, engaging public art projects that explore history, culture and environment in the Rocky Mountain West.

One of the daily free things Mountain Time Art offers is walking tours from the Bozeman Creek restoration through downtown Bozeman and to city hall. Guides give interesting facts about the water as well as the art that is in the storefronts.

If you would like to join in on the free tours you can go here.

There is also a video installation called Wetlands at the Dry Creek School House in Belgrade from July 21st to the 30th 12 to 6 pm. The artist of the installation is Bently Spang, a Northern Cheyenne multidisciplinary artist, writer, and curator. His work has been exhibited widely in North America, South America, and Europe.

There will also be tours of the wetlands nearby.

The last event will be the Gabriel Canal where artists and members of the Gallatin Valley community will illuminate the Gabriel Canal with a sound and light installation. Tours of local irrigation will be scheduled soon.