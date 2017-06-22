GoFundMe raises money for man burned in Yellowstone geyser

A GoFundMe page is set up for a 21-year-old North Carolina man badly burned in Yellowstone's Lower Geyser Basin.

The $10,000-goal to help Dylan Gatete has nearly been met.

Yellowstone Park officials say Gatete, who is Xanterra employee in the park, was burned from the foot to the bellybutton when one of his legs went into the geyser on June 12.

Gatete was lifeflighted to the Salt Lake City Burn Center.

The GoFundMe page says Gatete will be transported to the burn center at UNC-Chapel Hill so he can be closer to his family.

A link his page is here: https://www.gofundme.com/nxeeu3-help-dylan