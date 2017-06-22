Kalispell city leader’s debate funding for 911 dispatch center

If you live in Kalispell, Whitefish or Columbia falls you are paying taxes twice in order to keep the Flathead 911 Dispatch center open. Why? Years ago Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Flathead County joined an interlocal agreement which means these cities all share the same dispatch center. Meaning tax payers pay county and city tax to keep the 911 center open.

We spoke with Kalispell City Council member Phil Guiffrida who says he just wants what’s economically best for the people of Kalispell. And right now the interlocal agreement does not allow that. Guiffrida has a couple of ideas to remedy this situation.

The best option Guiffrida tells us would be to give Flathead County complete control over the dispatch center and have everyone in the county pay one flat fee.

Guiffriday says, “Find a way to fund this as a taxing entity through the county, eliminate the interlocal agreement and put this completely under county control. I think it will be better for the tax payer’s county wide.”

The second option Guiffrida proposes is one that the city of Kalispell has already tried. Guiffrida suggests that Kalispell to step away from the interlocal agreement and operate separately.