Missoula man allegedly beats woman with broom until it breaks - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula man allegedly beats woman with broom until it breaks

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement. 

The second call to 911 said a man had a hammer. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they report hearing a male voice yell "they aren't going to come." Law enforcement made contact with Shawn McQuarrie before entering the apartment, where they found an orange rubber mallet on the couch and a knife in the back bedroom. 

 No one was in the house. 

One officer reported going back onto the porch and speaking with McQuarrie. This officer said that he seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the affidavit, McQuarrie said he had told a woman (her identity is protected in the affidavit) to leave and she did. 

This woman was found nearby. He bottom lip was cut and she had bruising next to and above her right eye. Officers also saw blood on her scalp, which was visible through her hair. 

She told police that she cooked for McQuarrie and he didn't like it so he put it outside (police saw food outside the door). The woman alleged that McQuarrie accused her of stealing his phone and tattoo gun. As she started to pack up her stuff, the woman said he swung the mallet at her. According to the affidavit, he allegedly threatened her with an 8-inch butcher knife as well when she tried leaving, asking if she felt invincible. 

The knife, according to the victim, cut her hand. The wound on her head she said was sustained from being hit with a broom until it broke. 

An officer found a broken broom in the residence. 

After the alleged assault, the victim said McQuarrie shoved her when she tried to get her phone.

She was able to crawl to the door and escape. 

The woman told police that McQuarrie then yelled, "If anyone says anything for her, I'll kill you all." 

This isn't the only alleged attack though. The woman also said that McQuarrie strangled her to unconsciousness with a rope. According to what she told officers, McQuarrie allegedly had the rope with him and "kept reminding her how nice it was to breathe on her own" the affidavit reports. 

As for McQuarrie's side, he said the foot was placed outside because it was poisoned. The injuries the woman sustained, McQuarrie alleged, were from a seizure. 

He was arrested and the affidavit notes that he was uncooperative, at one point saying something to the effect of "that chick in the house is dead." 

A neighbor said he didn't see the altercation, but her the fight. McQuarrie yells at the woman often he added. 

McQuarrie faces counts of Assault with a Weapon, Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with a Communication Device, Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault - Reasonable Apprehension and Criminal Endangerment. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:58:50 GMT

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

  • Former Montana Tech standout fatally shot

    Former Montana Tech standout fatally shot

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:08:21 GMT

    Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.

    Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.

  • After a recent study, a Manhattan dairy farmer shows us where chocolate milk actually comes from

    After a recent study, a Manhattan dairy farmer shows us where chocolate milk actually comes from

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:05:23 GMT

    You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.

    You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.

  • West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:15:16 GMT

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

  • New Missoula shuttle provides adventure seekers with a lift

    New Missoula shuttle provides adventure seekers with a lift

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-06-22 02:03:36 GMT

    On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.

    On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.

  • Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:45:25 GMT
    Courtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMANCourtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMAN

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

  • Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

  • Montana businessman charged with wire fraud

    Montana businessman charged with wire fraud

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:38:10 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases.

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.