Missoula man allegedly beats woman with broom until it breaks

Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.

The second call to 911 said a man had a hammer.

When officers arrived on the scene, they report hearing a male voice yell "they aren't going to come." Law enforcement made contact with Shawn McQuarrie before entering the apartment, where they found an orange rubber mallet on the couch and a knife in the back bedroom.

No one was in the house.

One officer reported going back onto the porch and speaking with McQuarrie. This officer said that he seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the affidavit, McQuarrie said he had told a woman (her identity is protected in the affidavit) to leave and she did.

This woman was found nearby. He bottom lip was cut and she had bruising next to and above her right eye. Officers also saw blood on her scalp, which was visible through her hair.

She told police that she cooked for McQuarrie and he didn't like it so he put it outside (police saw food outside the door). The woman alleged that McQuarrie accused her of stealing his phone and tattoo gun. As she started to pack up her stuff, the woman said he swung the mallet at her. According to the affidavit, he allegedly threatened her with an 8-inch butcher knife as well when she tried leaving, asking if she felt invincible.

The knife, according to the victim, cut her hand. The wound on her head she said was sustained from being hit with a broom until it broke.

An officer found a broken broom in the residence.

After the alleged assault, the victim said McQuarrie shoved her when she tried to get her phone.

She was able to crawl to the door and escape.

The woman told police that McQuarrie then yelled, "If anyone says anything for her, I'll kill you all."

This isn't the only alleged attack though. The woman also said that McQuarrie strangled her to unconsciousness with a rope. According to what she told officers, McQuarrie allegedly had the rope with him and "kept reminding her how nice it was to breathe on her own" the affidavit reports.

As for McQuarrie's side, he said the foot was placed outside because it was poisoned. The injuries the woman sustained, McQuarrie alleged, were from a seizure.

He was arrested and the affidavit notes that he was uncooperative, at one point saying something to the effect of "that chick in the house is dead."

A neighbor said he didn't see the altercation, but her the fight. McQuarrie yells at the woman often he added.

McQuarrie faces counts of Assault with a Weapon, Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with a Communication Device, Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault - Reasonable Apprehension and Criminal Endangerment.