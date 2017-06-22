Grass fire prepares firefighters for fire season

Firefighters from around Flathead County responded to a small grass fire at the intersection of Fenn Way and Appleway Drive in Kalispell on Wednesday June 21st.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation Kalispell Assistant Fire Chief John Campbell tells us strong wind was a factor in how quickly the fire spread yesterday.

However, firefighters are ready for fire season and Assistant Chief Campbell tells us the long, wet winter is actually delaying fire season.

Campbell explains, “Fire season is probably delayed to getting started. It is contingent on weather between now and then, but we still have really good moisture content.

Assistant fire Chief Campbell has some tips for preventing fires. He cautions people working with tools to watch for sparks and keep a bucket of water nearby. Most importantly he tell us be careful in the wind. As wind can easily carry a spark and fires can quickly spread.