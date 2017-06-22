MT Attorney General Fox elected VP of the Association of Attorneys General

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox was unanimously elected Vice-President of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), Thursday, while the Association met for its annual Summer Meeting in Big Sky. Fox’s election to the position of Vice-President puts him in line to be President of NAAG in the calendar year 2020.

Speaking of his election, Attorney General Fox said, “I’m humbled and honored to be unanimously chosen by my attorney general colleagues, both Democrat and Republican, from across the country to serve as the new Vice-President of NAAG. It’s hard to find a better organization of elected officials who focus on collaboration to solve the most pressing problems facing our country, and I look forward to continuing the great work of NAAG as the association’s Vice-President to better serve the people of Montana.”

With his election to the position of Vice-President, Fox will have served on the NAAG Executive Committee for seven and a half of his eight years in office, by the conclusion of his second term.

In a statement regarding General Fox’s election to the position of NAAG Vice-President, Immediate Past President, Attorney General George Jepsen (D) of Connecticut, said, “General Fox is a man of integrity and fine character, and NAAG will be well served with him on the leadership team. I look forward to seeing what General Fox will accomplish for NAAG over the next three and a half years, as I have no doubt that, under his leadership, NAAG will continue its fine work serving the people of this country.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt of Kansas was elected the new NAAG President. Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana was elected NAAG President-Elect.

Courtesy release