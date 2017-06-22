Teen has wish fulfilled with new camper

One Missoula teen received a new camper Thursday after a life-changing operation.

One of 13-year-old Ryan Collett's kidneys failed last August. In March Ryan received a kidney transplant and stayed in a Seattle hospital for two months. Ryan wished for a camper to spend more time with his family. On Thursday that wish came true at the Rangitsch Brothers RV Center. Ryan celebrated with his mom, brother, sister and grandparents. Ryan also met Missoula firefighters and policeman. He said he would like to be one of those when he grows up.

Ryan said his family already has multiple camping trips planned in the coming weeks. He also said he is grateful for Montana Make-A-Wish for helping kids just like himself.