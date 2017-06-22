Griz golf campers learn the game, and teach perspective - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz golf campers learn the game, and teach perspective

Posted: Updated:

I really love golf because, people say that golf isn’t a sport. But once you start playing it, it’s really hard… and fun.

While golf might be the “good walk spoiled”, it’s pretty hard not to have fun at the Montana Grizzly golf camp. Going into it’s second year, the camp is always a highlight for Griz Head Coach Matt Higgins.

“It’s so enjoyable to see the passion of these kids right here, and see how hard they try. So I am really enjoying it, and I know all the instructors are having a blast.” says Higgins.

And those instructors have been brought in from all over the nation. And through Higgins connections, the coaches are lending a hand on the links in Big Sky Country.

“For those first timers who haven’t played… just seeing them connect with the ball, or hit a putt, or hit a chip shot that they didn’t think that they could do, it’s so rewarding and fun.” says Arkansas Tech Head Golf Coach Amy Anderson

The campers are learning a lot from their coaches. So much so, that they even gave some advice about keeping the game of golf in perspective. 

“You are out having fun, getting out. You are not in an office working. You’re having fun outside.” said one camper

“Some days we just have bad days, and it just happens. I would say to myself that it wasn’t my best shot, so I am going to hit it better next time.” said another camper.

All in a days work at the Montana Grizzly Golf Camp.

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Griz golf campers learn the game, and teach perspective

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-06-22 20:33:55 GMT

    I really love golf because, people say that golf isn’t a sport. But once you start playing it, it’s really hard… and fun. While golf might be the “good walk spoiled”, it’s pretty hard not to have fun at the Montana Grizzly golf camp. 

    I really love golf because, people say that golf isn’t a sport. But once you start playing it, it’s really hard… and fun. While golf might be the “good walk spoiled”, it’s pretty hard not to have fun at the Montana Grizzly golf camp. 

  • Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

    Kraziness in the Kennel & FanFest dates announced

    Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14Kraziness in the Kennel is on Oct. 7 & FanFest is on Oct. 14

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14. Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players

    SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga basketball has finalized dates for Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel for Oct. 7, and Numerica FanFest on Oct. 14. Fans will get the early details on this year's Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel and Numerica FanFest events, and meet some of their favorite men's and women's basketball players

  • Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft?

    Where will Gonzaga's Zach Collins land in the NBA Draft?

    The NBA Draft will start Thursday at 4:00 p.m.The NBA Draft will start Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

    Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

    Gonzaga forward Zach Collins is moments away from fulfilling his dream and being drafted in Thursday's NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft could be historic for the Bulldogs, as they could potentially have a player selected in the first round in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:58:50 GMT

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

  • Former Montana Tech standout fatally shot

    Former Montana Tech standout fatally shot

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:08:21 GMT

    Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.

    Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.

  • After a recent study, a Manhattan dairy farmer shows us where chocolate milk actually comes from

    After a recent study, a Manhattan dairy farmer shows us where chocolate milk actually comes from

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:05:23 GMT

    You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.

    You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.

  • West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:15:16 GMT

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

  • Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:45:25 GMT
    Courtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMANCourtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMAN

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

  • New Missoula shuttle provides adventure seekers with a lift

    New Missoula shuttle provides adventure seekers with a lift

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-06-22 02:03:36 GMT

    On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.

    On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.

  • Montana businessman charged with wire fraud

    Montana businessman charged with wire fraud

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:38 PM EDT2017-06-22 16:38:10 GMT

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases.

    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases.

  • Man dangles infant out of 15-story window for Facebook 'likes'

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:22 AM EDT2017-06-21 14:22:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

    KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.