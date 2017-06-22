Griz golf campers learn the game, and teach perspective

I really love golf because, people say that golf isn’t a sport. But once you start playing it, it’s really hard… and fun.

While golf might be the “good walk spoiled”, it’s pretty hard not to have fun at the Montana Grizzly golf camp. Going into it’s second year, the camp is always a highlight for Griz Head Coach Matt Higgins.

“It’s so enjoyable to see the passion of these kids right here, and see how hard they try. So I am really enjoying it, and I know all the instructors are having a blast.” says Higgins.

And those instructors have been brought in from all over the nation. And through Higgins connections, the coaches are lending a hand on the links in Big Sky Country.

“For those first timers who haven’t played… just seeing them connect with the ball, or hit a putt, or hit a chip shot that they didn’t think that they could do, it’s so rewarding and fun.” says Arkansas Tech Head Golf Coach Amy Anderson

The campers are learning a lot from their coaches. So much so, that they even gave some advice about keeping the game of golf in perspective.

“You are out having fun, getting out. You are not in an office working. You’re having fun outside.” said one camper

“Some days we just have bad days, and it just happens. I would say to myself that it wasn’t my best shot, so I am going to hit it better next time.” said another camper.

All in a days work at the Montana Grizzly Golf Camp.