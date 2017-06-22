Outdoor retailer KUIU makes a stop in Missoula

Fans of the outdoor brand KUIU can now try on their clothing or gear before buying it this weekend.

The California-based brand set up a trailer in the Straight 6 Archery parking lot on South Reserve Street Thursday and will be there until Saturday. The company is mostly online so customers don't usually see their products until it arrives at their doorstep. But now they can try on clothing and get their hands on gear before ordering it. Missoula is one of the stops on a 26 city tour throughout the United States due to its big market for KUIU, according to Director of Industry Relations Brendan Burns.

KUIU sells waterproof clothing, tents and other outdoor equipment. The trailer will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.