Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop
Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.
You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.
Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4 magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...
Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault.
On this first day of summer chances are you can't wait to get out into nature.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana businessman has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and nine other federal charges after being charged with taking more than $2 million from people who believed they were investing in oil and gas leases.
KHQ.COM - An unidentified man in Alergia will be spenging two years behind bars after risking an infant boy's life, all to try and get 'likes' on Facebook. According to BBC, the man posted a horrifying photo of him dangling a baby boy by his shirt out the window of a 15-story high rise apartment building. The caption read, "1,000 likes or I will drop him."
