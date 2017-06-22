Federal government will lift protections of Yellowstone grizzly bears

The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem, Sen. Steve Daines office confirmed today.

Sen. Daines said, "It will be great to see the grizzly bear recovered and off the endangered species list. I was 12-year-old growing up in Bozeman when steps began to restore the grizzly bear population. As an avid backpacker, hiker and fisherman, I know firsthand the importance of conservation to Montana. I look forward to continuing to work with the State of Montana as they take the lead in the management of the grizzly."

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced the decision to remove the Yellowstone grizzlies, calling the growth in population "one of America's great conservation success."

Grizzly populations have rebounded from 136 in 1975 to about 700, meeting the criteria for delisting.

“As a kid who grew up in Montana, I can tell you that this is a long time coming and very good news for many communities and advocates in the Yellowstone region," said Secretary Zinke.

An AP article published Thursday says this population of bears will be taken off the list by July.