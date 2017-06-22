Belgrade woman charged for allegedly leaving kids alone with meth

A Belgrade woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after police allegedly found her children home alone with meth inside the house.

Charging documents state investigators with the Missouri River Drug Task Force found a small box disguised as a book with meth and a meth pipe while they were serving a warrant on the home of 35-year-old Monica Lea Richards.

Investigators say two children were home at the time, though Richards and another child were not.

The box was allegedly within plain view and accessible to anyone passing by.

The investigator who compiled the report says when meth is brought into or used inside a home, small particles of the drug can settle on common items around the house and spread around even more just by walking and moving things around.

The investigator then points to a Montana law that says it is illegal to cause a child to inhale, be exposed to, ingest or have any contact with meth or meth paraphernalia.

Richards is being held at the Gallatin Co. Detention Center and no bond has been set at this time. She is set to appear in justice court on Thursday.