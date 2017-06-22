Pew study: Americans increasingly torn over gun issues - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pew study: Americans increasingly torn over gun issues

By Associated Press

By LISA MARIE PANE
Associated Press
    
ATLANTA (AP) - Americans are as divided over gun rights as they are about other issues, and there's been a sharp drop in support for gun control measures since 2000.
    
That's according to a new survey by the Pew Research Center
    
One question asked people whether it was more important to protect gun rights or control gun ownership.
    
The results: 47 percent favored gun rights and 51 percent favored gun control.
    
It's a significant change from 2000 when two-thirds of those surveyed supported more gun control.

6/22/2017 10:13:35 AM (GMT -6:00)

