Montana jumps on the food truck wagon with booming success

The food truck trend that started a few years ago is quickly gaining popularity across Montana, proving that this is a fad that's here to stay. By offering options beyond the sit-down scene, it's become the fastest-growing channel in today's food service industry, growing from $650 million to $2.7 billion in five years.

Each year, hundreds of people eat the affordable specialty food served out of food trucks that line the streets of downtown on the weekends, cater events or serve food at the farmers market. At least three days a week during the peak season in the summer, you can find a dozen different food vendors, and food trucks just in Caras park alone.

It's a low-cost start-up that's offering more dining options. Food trucks cost less to start and to run than a traditional brick and mortar restaurant. However it's no easy task.

One food truck owner says there is a lot of maintenance with trucks and a lot of hoops to jump through, one of those hoops being weather.

Weather plays a big factor in Montana and cold winters often force food trucks to shut down. That's why after 4 and a half years of running the popular food truck, Tia's Tamales, owner Kim West also opened a restaurant.

"If you're a chef and you want to do a restaurant, it's the foot in the door because the big guy costs a lot, takes a lot of energy and you still don't know if you're going to make it, you know? It's like a kinda make or break it thing. But with the truck, once you get it paid for, it's done. You don't have to pay rent."

While food trucks have formally had a negative stigma for cleanliness, West says they're just as clean as any restaurant.

Each food truck must be licensed with the state and meet its counties codes and regulations, just as any restaurant.

"You have inspections all the time. You're food has to be temped. It's like the same thing (as a restaurant). I mean, I know they use to call them roach coaches, but I think that it's like easier to keep my truck clean than it is to keep the restaurant. I mean there's so much more to do there and I feel like it's super clean and everything is at temp because we make a certain kind of food," says West.

West had to make $8,000 worth of adjustments before her food truck was up to state standards and that's just to serve out of it. Montana uses California standard rules and in order to actually cook in a food truck, there must be a commercial kitchen.

West estimates that 90-95 percent of Missoula food trucks do all the cooking in a separate commercial kitchen, and then serve it out of their truck.

With kitchens on the move, West says these food trucks are often worth the chase. But she's hoping to start a Portland-style food pod with one permanent spot that people know where to find the food.

Click here to see a list of food trucks across the state and here to see the states health codes.