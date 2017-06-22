Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 27-year-old Lyneia Aja.

According to the advisory, Aja was last seen on Monday, June 19th, at the women's shelter in Missoula. She is a victim of family member assault and asked the shelter to have a welfare check done on her if she did not make contact by Tuesday, June 20th.

Aja is described as white female who's 5'6" and 115 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Police say she could be in a 1994 White Jeep Cheeroke with Montana plates C6325.

If you have any information on Aja's whereabouts, contact the Missoula Police Department at (406)552-6300 or call 911.