More sunshine and lots of UV across Montana today. We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures making it a nice day to get outside. There’s a very slight chance of sct’d t’storms Friday, then it’s more sunglasses and sunscreen weather for the weekend! Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 69°/39° Butte: 65°/38° Kalispell: 70°/45° Missoula: 72°/45°