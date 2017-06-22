University of Montana Journalism Students Take a Trip Abroad

The University of Montana journalism students just got back from a trip abroad to Japan.

This year, a group of 18 students traveled to Fukushima to study the ongoing effects of a man-made industrial disaster.

The group just got back a few days ago and said while they are still jet lagged from their long trip, but they said it was definitely worth it.

They said this trip helped them grow not only educationally and professionally, but also personally.

Denise Dowling, this year's faculty supervisor, said that this trip made her students better storytellers because it exposed them to different people, cultures, and ways of life.

Denise Dowling said, "It was incredible to watch the students grow over the course of this trip. I think it was very difficult to talk to people who have been so profoundly affected by the triple disaster that happened six years ago, but they were very careful and gentle and the people of Japan were really willing to tell their stories of hardship and loss. I think it made a great impact on all of our students."

One of the students who found this trip to be eye-opening is a graduate student studying environment science journalism named Katy Spence.

She emphasizes how difficult it is to tell a story in a different country because of the language barrier, cultural differences, and lack of knowledge of their local history.

She says she couldn't just Google answers and instead had to rely on a translator to communicate.

She told me about a day when she traveled to a remote forest with a fellow student to report on a story on irradiated forests and people who forage in them.

Katy Spence said, "We caught a train to this tiny town and then took the ricketiest old bus and it was stick shifting through the mountains and through the rain. And we missed our bus stop and had to walk half a mile in the rain to get to our hotel."

Katy said this was one of her most fruitful experiences of her young career.

She said it was so impactful that she wants to go back to Japan to expand her story for her masters project.

This is exactly why the University encourages a global education.