As Summer starts, river safety still a concern

With the first day of Summer here in full effect, recreation experts say to practice safety if you're looking to hit one of Montana's rivers.

Montana River Guides say as of the first day of Summer, most of the state rivers are too high, too fast, and too cold to float or river surf, but it could be the perfect time for rafting trips.

Mike Johnston, owner of Montana River Guides, said it all comes down to the right supervision and equipment.

"People want to wear good white water equipment, properly fitted life jackets, and we've been wearing wetsuits on the river, the river temperatures still pretty cold," Johnston said. "People shouldn't go alone. They should go with at least one or two other boats, so if one of the boats gets into trouble, the others are there to help them."

Johnston said if you're looking to float a river you aren't very familiar with, or don't trust your own eye test before getting in, check with a local rafting expert in that area to make sure it's worth the risk.