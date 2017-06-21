Plans for city elections underway across Montana

Preparations are underway now for city elections across Montana, which could test voters and election officials alike.

One of the big questions is whether or not a Primary has to be held, which happens when too many candidates put their names in for office positions.

In Missoula on Wednesday, the city council decided against holding a Primary, even with a higher number of candidates.

Rebecca Connors from Missoula's Elections Office said this decision was made not only to save money, but also to give Montanans a break.

"With the special election, and the campaign season from last year, and the primary, and the general, they took it into consideration that lets give voters a break, just save some money, and lets wait until the November election to ramp things back up again," Connors said.

City elections are also non-partisan, will also be mail in ballot only, making this round of elections both easier and cheaper.