Former Montana Tech standout fatally shot

Montana Tech reacts to the news of former student athlete Ryan Jones being fatally shot. Jones who was 26, played for the Montana Tech Diggers from 2011 to 2013.

According to a Reno Police Report, on June 18th, Reno Police responded to an apartment after report of a shooting. When arrived, officers discovered three gunshot victims, two alive and one dead. Nick Bowsher, Athletic Director, says these incidents are hard to hear about.

“We’re saddened here at Montana Tech and Montana Tech Athletics, you know any kind of news like this, breaks your heart,” said Bowsher.

Ryan Jones played three seasons for Montana Tech as a linebacker. In 2011 he led his team with 5.5 sacks and Ranked Fourth in the conference. But he was more than just an athlete.

Bowsher said, “Ryan was an all-around good guy, he was uplifting to his teammates, a good teammate.“

Montana Tech is still planning the upcoming season, but Bowsher believes they will include Jones in some way.

“I’m sure we will do something to honor his time here and the type of player that he was.”

As for his memory, Bowsher says it will always live on here at Montana tech.

Reno Police report that all parties involved in the shooting are cooperating and the investigation is on-going.